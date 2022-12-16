TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022

_____

742 FPUS54 KSHV 160921

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

TXZ096-161730-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ108-161730-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ109-161730-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ111-161730-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ110-161730-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ112-161730-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ126-161730-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ125-161730-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ124-161730-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ136-161730-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ137-161730-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ138-161730-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s

this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ151-161730-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ150-161730-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ149-161730-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ165-161730-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ152-161730-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ153-161730-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ166-161730-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ167-161730-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather