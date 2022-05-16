TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 224

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

123 AM CDT MON MAY 16 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLLIN COOKE DALLAS

DELTA DENTON FANNIN

GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT

KAUFMAN LAMAR RAINS

ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson.

* WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in

the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Gainesville, Sanger, Whitesboro, Celina, Pilot Point,

Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts

Park Johnson Branch, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Tioga,

Valley View and Oak Ridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

