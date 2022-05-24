TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 270 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1023 PM CDT TUE MAY 24 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 270 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATASCOSA BANDERA BASTROP BEXAR BLANCO BURNET CALDWELL COMAL DIMMIT DUVAL EDWARDS FRIO GILLESPIE GUADALUPE HAYS KENDALL KERR KINNEY LA SALLE LEE LLANO MCMULLEN MAVERICK MEDINA REAL TRAVIS UVALDE VAL VERDE WEBB WILLIAMSON WILSON ZAVALA ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL KERR COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR BLANCO...EASTERN GILLESPIE AND NORTHERN KENDALL COUNTIES... At 1022 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Blowout to near Rocky Creek to near Old Tunnel State Park, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Fredericksburg, Blanco, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Stonewall, Kendalia, Blowout, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Cypress Mill, Blumenthal, Pedernales Falls State Park, Crabapple, Albert, Grapetown, Flugrath, Luckenbach, Cain City and Sandy. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather