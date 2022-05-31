TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 297

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

633 PM CDT TUE MAY 31 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRISCOE CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH

COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS

DONLEY FLOYD FOARD

GARZA HALL HARDEMAN

KENT KING MOTLEY

WHEELER WILBARGER

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest

of Brice, or 14 miles north of Caprock Canyon State Park, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Brice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

