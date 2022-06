TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 299

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

223 AM CDT WED JUN 01 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 299 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

FOARD HARDEMAN WICHITA

WILBARGER

COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS

FLOYD KING MOTLEY

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MOTLEY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

northwestern Texas.

