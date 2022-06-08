TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 331 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 953 AM CDT WED JUN 08 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 331 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR BRISCOE CHILDRESS CLAY COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS FLOYD FOARD HALE HALL HARDEMAN KING KNOX MOTLEY SWISHER WICHITA WILBARGER ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR DICKENS...KING AND CENTRAL CROSBY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather