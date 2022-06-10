TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 342 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 203 PM CDT FRI JUN 10 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 342 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE PANOLA SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Air temperatures ranging from 102 to 106, as well as heat index values up to 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM Saturday to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 7 PM CDT Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather