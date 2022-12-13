TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 583

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

613 PM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 583 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA JASPER NACOGDOCHES

NEWTON POLK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY TRINITY

TYLER

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas,

including the following counties and parishes, in northwest

Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and Webster. In northeast Texas,

Harrison and Panola.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 614 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Shreveport, Bossier City, Carthage, Haughton, Greenwood,

Blanchard, Waskom, Benton, Cotton Valley, Sarepta, Shongaloo,

Fosters, Eastwood, Elysian Fields, Deberry, Gary City,

Evergreen, Cross Lake, Barksdale Air Force Base and Ferguson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

