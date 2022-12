TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 583

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

933 PM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 583 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA JASPER NACOGDOCHES

NEWTON SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE

SHELBY TYLER

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 585 UNTIL

4 AM CST WEDNESDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 583.

THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN LOUISIANA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES

IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA

AVOYELLES RAPIDES

IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

BEAUREGARD

IN WEST CENTRAL LOUISIANA

VERNON

IN TEXAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS

JASPER NEWTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, BLEAKWOOD, BUNA,

BUNDICK LAKE, BUNKIE, BURKEVILLE, CALL, COTTONPORT, DE RIDDER,

EFFIE, FARRSVILLE, FIELDS, FORT POLK, GIST, HOLLY SPRINGS,

JAMESTOWN, JASPER, KIRBYVILLE, LEESVILLE, MAGNOLIA SPRINGS,

MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, MT. UNION, NEWTON, ORETTA, PICKERING,

PINEVILLE, SIMMESPORT, SLAGLE, AND WIERGATE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 583 TO

EXPIRE AT 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY

TYLER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FRED, HILLISTER, IVANHOE, SPURGER,

TOWN BLUFF, WARREN, AND WOODVILLE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 585 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 PARISHES

EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY

ACADIA ALLEN CALCASIEU

CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

JEFFERSON ORANGE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, BEAVER, BRANCH,

BRIDGE CITY, CHURCH POINT, CROWLEY, EUNICE, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY,

JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KINDER, LAKE ARTHUR, LAKE CHARLES,

LAWTELL, MAMOU, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, ORANGE, RAYNE, REDDELL,

RICHARD, ROANOKE, SABINE PASS, SEA RIM STATE PARK, ST. LANDRY,

SULPHUR, TOPSY, VIDOR, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.

