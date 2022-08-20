TX Tropical Prediction Ctr, Miami, FL Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Tropical Prediction Ctr, Miami, FL Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

FOUR WATCH/WARNING ADVISORY NUMBER 3

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL042022

434 AM EDT SAT AUG 20 2022

.POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE FOUR

CAUTION...THIS PRODUCT ONLY APPROXIMATELY CONVEYS THE EXTENT OF

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND AND SURGE WATCHES AND WARNINGS. PLEASE SEE

THE LATEST PUBLIC ADVISORY FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER FOR

THE PRECISE LATERAL EXTENT OF WIND WATCHES AND WARNINGS ALONG THE

COAST...AS WELL AS THE APPROXIMATE LATERAL EXTENT OF SURGE WATCHES

AND WARNINGS. THE PRECISE EXTENT OF SURGE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CAN BE FOUND IN THE NWS NATIONAL DIGITAL FORECAST DATABASE HAZARD

GRIDS.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- South Padre Island

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39

to 57 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm

force.

- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be

completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind

damage.

- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored

mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or

uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees

are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown

over.

- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within

urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving

conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

- Scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for around 1

foot above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Window of concern: through Sunday morning

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm

surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the

- PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1

foot above ground.

- PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect

flooding of low-lying roads and property.

- ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to

follow the instructions of local officials.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding

- Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally

higher amounts

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for

localized flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from

the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

localized flooding from heavy rain.

- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area

vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.

- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

- Arroyos and larger creeks may quickly rise with swift

currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may

become swollen and overflow in spots.

- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the

- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms

with gusty winds may still occur.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect

against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest

tornado situation.

- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

- https://ready.gov/hurricanes

- Port Isabel

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be

underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

- ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind

becomes hazardous.

- Port Mansfield

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher

amounts

- Brownsville

- Harlingen

- La Feria

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm

surge flooding

- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.

Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip

currents are possible.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding

are needed.

- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor

forecasts.

- Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch

- Raymondville

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- McAllen

- Edinburg

- Weslaco

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

- The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous

assessment.

