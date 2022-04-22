WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

241 PM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In

Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...

Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...

Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...

Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7.

* Timing...12 PM CDT through 8 PM CDT Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUELS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTH

TEXAS...

* TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Mid 80s to lower 90s.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In

Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Sherman

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds of 35 to 39 mph.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

