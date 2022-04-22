WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

831 PM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN CARSON...SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN GRAY

AND SOUTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES...

At 831 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast

of Skellytown, or 10 miles northwest of Pampa, moving northeast at 75

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Pampa, White Deer, Skellytown and Kingsmill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather