WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

836 PM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN RANDALL COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN ARMSTRONG...SOUTHERN CARSON...SOUTHWESTERN GRAY AND

NORTHWESTERN DONLEY COUNTIES...

At 835 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of

Claude, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Panhandle, Claude, Groom, Washburn, Goodnight and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CARSON...

SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN GRAY AND SOUTHERN ROBERTS

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather