Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

328 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE

COMBINED OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In

Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...

Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...

Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...

Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7.

* Timing...12 PM CDT through 8 PM CDT Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Islands of Calhoun, Aransas, Kleberg and Nueces

Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this

evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even

the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper

water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to

anyone entering the surf.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather