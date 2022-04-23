WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 530 AM CDT.

* At 434 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Codman, or 5

miles west of Miami, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Canadian, Miami, Glazier, Codman, Lake Marvin and Lora.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS

MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8

PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

Remember, a High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind is

imminent or occurring. High winds could make driving difficult

for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans,

and tractor trailers.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather