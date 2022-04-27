WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

659 PM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oldham,

western Moore and southeastern Hartley Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles southeast of Romero, or 24 miles east of Nara Visa, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hartley and Channing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3598 10257 3572 10206 3546 10254 3555 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 2358Z 225DEG 40KT 3561 10266

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

