WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 124 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CARSON...NORTHEASTERN POTTER AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR HUTCHINSON AND WESTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES... At 123 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stinnett, or 10 miles northwest of Borger, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford and Pringle. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather