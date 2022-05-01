WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of

Sunray, or 8 miles northeast of Dumas, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Dumas, Cactus, Sunray, Stinnett, Morse and Pringle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ANDREWS AND GAINES COUNTIES IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN MARTIN AND CENTRAL DAWSON COUNTIES...

At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles south of

Lamesa, moving east at 20 mph. At 713 PM CDT, trained spotters

reported hail up to 2 inches in diameter near Patricia. This is a

very dangerous storm.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Lamesa, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Sparenberg, Tenmile,

Punkin Center, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, Key and Klondike.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northeastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

South central Upton County in western Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 15 miles southwest of McCamey, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Pecos and south central Upton Counties, including the

following locations... Bakersfield and Girvin.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 294, and

between mile markers 296 and 306.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY COUNTY...

At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest

of Welch, or 12 miles south of Brownfield, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Brownfield and Wellman.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON...SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN

SHERMAN AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES...

At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of

Sunray, or 9 miles northeast of Dumas, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Sunray, Stinnett, Morse and Pringle.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALL AND

SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES...

At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Flomot, or 17 miles south of Caprock Canyon State Park, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot and Valley

Schools.

