WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

201 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN RANDALL AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES...

At 201 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mescalero Park,

or 7 miles north of Canyon, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park and Timbercreek

Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

