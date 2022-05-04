WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

307 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN ARMSTRONG COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled for

northern Armstrong County.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARSON COUNTY...

At 306 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of

Panhandle, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Panhandle and White Deer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

