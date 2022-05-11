WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

542 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM AND NORTH CENTRAL HARTLEY COUNTIES...

At 542 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of

Dalhart, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is

expected.

Locations impacted include...

Dalhart and Conlen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN AND

NORTHEASTERN DALLAM COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oklahoma

Lane, or 10 miles northwest of Muleshoe, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Friona, Bovina, Summerfield, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane and Black.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Oldham

and southeastern Hartley Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles southwest of Channing, or 20 miles northwest of Vega, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Channing.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3541 10254 3551 10271 3582 10257 3567 10224

TIME...MOT...LOC 2245Z 213DEG 21KT 3552 10257

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather