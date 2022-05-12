WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 12, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 251 PM CDT Thu May 12 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas... Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson... Oldham...Potter...Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 1 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 8. * Timing...Through 9 PM CDT Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather