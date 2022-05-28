WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 254 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures around 106 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are visiting or hiking in Palo Duro Canyon, stay hydrated and limit time on trails or in the sun. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather