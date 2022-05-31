WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

738 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Southern Collingsworth and far southeastern Donley County.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 737 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Wellington and Dodson.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SWISHER COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL BRISCOE COUNTY...

At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of

Mackenzie Reservoir, or 8 miles north of Silverton, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north

central Briscoe County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES...

At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles north of

Marathon, or 21 miles east of Alpine, moving southwest at 10 mph.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Pecos and north central Brewster Counties.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

