WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 502 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wheeler, northeastern Gray, southeastern Roberts and southwestern Hemphill Counties through 530 AM CDT... At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Codman, or 8 miles southwest of Miami, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Miami, New Mobeetie, Codman, Lora and Mobeetie. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3545 10071 3561 10084 3587 10050 3556 10028 TIME...MOT...LOC 1002Z 236DEG 31KT 3558 10070 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...