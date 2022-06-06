WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas... Eastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Ware, or 18 miles north of Dalhart, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Dalhart and Conlen. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather