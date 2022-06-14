WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam...

Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6.

* Timing...1 PM to 8 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

