WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

743 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 741 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 6

miles northwest of Vega to 4 miles northeast of Wildorado to 5

miles east of Bushland to Canyon to 5 miles northwest of Happy,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Blowing dust with reduced visibility between one quarter

mile and one mile with strong wind in excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

This Advisory includes Interstate 40 between Bushland and Groom and

Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Happy.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Canyon, Claude, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Wayside, Valley

De Oro, Boys Ranch, Washburn, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park,

Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DONLEY COUNTY HAS

EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Amarillo.

