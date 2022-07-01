WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1047 PM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...Strong thunderstorm outflow will impact portions of Sherman and

Moore Counties through 1115 PM CDT...

At 1046 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorm outflow

along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Stratford to 6

miles northeast of Sunray to 8 miles northwest of Lake Meredith.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Dumas, Stratford, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Four Way, Masterson and

Lake Meredith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3646 10183 3636 10162 3563 10162 3563 10203

3611 10212 3615 10215 3649 10215

TIME...MOT...LOC 0346Z 275DEG 34KT 3622 10193 3610 10176 3571 10180

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

