WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

253 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Randall,

southeastern Oldham, northeastern Deaf Smith and southwestern Potter

Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 252 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms,

the first 6 miles south of Vega and the second 8 miles south of

Wildorado. Both were moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of up to to 55 mph and up to nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Vega, Wildorado and Bushland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3535 10242 3521 10198 3498 10207 3514 10253

TIME...MOT...LOC 1952Z 215DEG 10KT 3515 10240 3510 10222

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 256 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Fort Davis and Star Mountain.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Black Creek, Cienega Creek, Horse Thief Creek, Big Aguja Canyon,

Limpia Creek, Horse Thief Canyon, Barrilla Draw and Musquiz Creek.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

