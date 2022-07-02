WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

426 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Armstrong, northeastern Randall, southwestern Carson and southeastern

Potter Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles west of Washburn, or 10 miles east of Amarillo, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Washburn and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3507 10155 3511 10181 3544 10181 3534 10137

TIME...MOT...LOC 2126Z 210DEG 10KT 3520 10167

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

