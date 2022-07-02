WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

755 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Lipscomb and eastern Ochiltree Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 754 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Wolf Creek Park, or 13 miles southeast of Perryton, moving northeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wolf Creek Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3611 10061 3621 10080 3646 10070 3631 10038

TIME...MOT...LOC 0054Z 213DEG 12KT 3623 10066

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

