WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

321 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Hutchinson, southwestern Hansford and northeastern Moore Counties

through 345 PM CDT...

At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles west of Morse, or 21 miles southwest of Spearman. This storm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pringle and Morse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3592 10139 3596 10165 3605 10166 3606 10162

3611 10162 3611 10137

TIME...MOT...LOC 2021Z 263DEG 2KT 3607 10155

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

