WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 355 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Texas, northwestern Hansford and northeastern Sherman Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Goodwell, or 13 miles south of Guymon. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Texas, northwestern Hansford and northeastern Sherman Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3643 10139 3638 10163 3655 10167 3660 10145 TIME...MOT...LOC 2055Z 170DEG 2KT 3651 10157 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____