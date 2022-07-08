WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

523 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS AND EASTERN

HANSFORD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER AND NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES...

At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of

Perryton, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Perryton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather