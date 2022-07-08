WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

615 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lipscomb,

northeastern Roberts, northern Hemphill and southeastern Ochiltree

Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Wolf Creek Park, or 14 miles southwest of

Lipscomb, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lipscomb, Canadian, Higgins, Wolf Creek Park, Glazier and Lake

Marvin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3594 10088 3632 10079 3637 10000 3579 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 2315Z 271DEG 22KT 3614 10050

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

