WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 252 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For Sunday's Heat Advisory, hot temperatures with a high of 105 degrees expected. For Monday's Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with a high of 110 degrees possible. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Noon Monday through 9 PM Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather