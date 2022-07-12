WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1118 PM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...In the Texas Panhandle, southwestern Dallam and northwestern Hartley Counties. * WHEN...Until 230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southwestern Dallam and Northwestern Hartley Counties - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather