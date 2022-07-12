WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

730 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Central Randall county, including the city of Canyon and

along I-27.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water

in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park and

Timbercreek Canyon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

