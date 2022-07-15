WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

247 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY THROUGH 9 PM

CDT SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures up to 108. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with high

temperature up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from Noon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Noon Saturday through 9 PM

Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In the north central Texas Panhandle as well as Texas

County for the Oklahoma Panhandle.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures cause heat illnesses.

