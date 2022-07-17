WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1054 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

