WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

150 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113

degrees expected.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

* WHAT...High temperatures of up to 107 to 111 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle and eastern

half of the Texas Panhandle.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

* WHAT...High temperatures of up to 105 to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Deaf Smith, Moore, Oldham, Potter, Randall and Sherman

Counties.

* WHERE...Dallam and Hartley Counties.

