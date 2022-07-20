WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1032 PM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham

and north central Deaf Smith Counties through 1100 PM CDT...

At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Adrian, or 16 miles west of Vega, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Vega, Adrian and Simms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3525 10293 3543 10265 3525 10233 3497 10266

TIME...MOT...LOC 0331Z 305DEG 13KT 3527 10271

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

