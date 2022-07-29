WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Nara Visa to 17 miles north of

Adrian to 7 miles southwest of Boys Ranch, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Channing, Boys Ranch, Masterson, Four Way, Valley De Oro and

Romero.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

