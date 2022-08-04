WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

521 PM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Carson,

southeastern Hutchinson, northwestern Gray and southwestern Roberts

Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles west of Skellytown, or 8 miles southeast of Borger, moving west

at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pampa, Borger, Panhandle, White Deer, Skellytown and Kingsmill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3566 10098 3542 10100 3532 10150 3576 10147

TIME...MOT...LOC 2221Z 101DEG 11KT 3560 10128

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

