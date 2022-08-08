WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 500 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham and northwestern Deaf Smith Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 500 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Simms, or 24 miles southwest of Vega, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Glenrio. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3539 10304 3517 10267 3499 10277 3499 10304 TIME...MOT...LOC 2200Z 107DEG 11KT 3511 10283 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Hudspeth. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in West and Northwest of Allamoore. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. - West and Northwest of Allamoore is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Hudspeth County - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather