WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

248 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Moderate to perhaps heavy rainfall over the southern Texas

Panhandle, may lead to excessive runoff in areas of complex

terrain, such as Palo Duro Canyon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

