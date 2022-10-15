WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 832 PM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WHEELER AND SOUTHEASTERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES... At 832 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Allison, or 24 miles southeast of Canadian, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Allison. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather