WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

231 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IS CANCELLED...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 39 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Texas County. In Texas, Dallam, Deaf Smith,

Hartley, Moore, Oldham and Sherman Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather