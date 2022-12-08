WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

513 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...

Patchy dense fog may occur early Thursday morning in the eastern

Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. While widespread visibilities below

a quarter mile are not expected, motorists may encounter

occasional spots with visibility down to a quarter mile.

If you encounter this patchy dense fog, slow down and use your

low beam headlights.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather